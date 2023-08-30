Wendy’s Brings Fans 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles for Breakfast

WHAT:

The early bird gets the deal…the 2 for $3 Biggie™ Bundles deal that is. Available now, fans can create their own morning duo by mixing and matching two of these Wendy’s® favorites – Sausage Biscuit, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Small Seasoned Potatoes, or Medium Hot Coffee – for just $3.*

With 10 unique combinations to choose from, the 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles can turn even the most miserable Mondays into Wondays.

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy’s 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles are available NOW at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide, online or via the Wendy’s mobile app during breakfast hours. You are not going to want to snooze on this daily deal.

WHY:

Wendy’s craveable breakfast offerings focus on giving fans better, bolder breakfast options while building in value where it matters, so fans can count on food they love at a price they feel good about. Two craveable options for $3, what’s better than that?

So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on a 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles today, and tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day… We know, it’s kind of a biggie breakfast deal.

*Limited time only during breakfast hours. U.S. price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Not valid in a combo. Single item at regular price.