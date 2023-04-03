Missing Murfreesboro Woman Found in Shelbyville

UPDATE: Crystal Marie Jones has been safely located in Shelbyville.

Crystal Marie Jones has been safely located in Shelbyville.

Crystal Marie Jones, 33, was reported missing on April 1.

Jones has made suicidal threats in the past. She has been entered into the NCIC database as missing.

If anyone sees Crystal Jones or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Cox at 629-201-5514.