Nashville Sounds Drop 5-2 Decision to Louisville Bats on Sunday

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds forced extra innings for the third straight game but fell 5-2 to the Louisville Bats in front of 7,134 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Nashville starter Janson Junk held the Bats in check for the first five innings, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out five in his Milwaukee organization debut but did not factor into the decision.

The Sounds kick off a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Robert Stock starts for the Sounds, with the Redbirds’ starter to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

This is the first time the Sounds have had three consecutive games go to extra innings dating back to at least the 2004 season.

Counting the end of the 2022 regular season, Sal Frelick has a 44-game on-base streak with the Sounds. Frelick is the only Sounds player to reach in all three contests this season.

The Sounds are hitting .200 (7-for-35) with runners in scoring position through the first three games of the season.

