McDonald’s Brings Back Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Everyone’s favorite sandwich is back!

After its debut in 2022, fans now have a second chance to indulge in the flavors of the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder® with Cheese & Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder ® starting on July 10, 2024.

The latest sandwich features our signature, 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder patty* (or two when you order the Smoky BLT Double QPC), two slices of melty American cheese, three half strips of thick cut Applewood Smoked bacon, three fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and a special, smoky BLT sauce – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The smooth and creamy BLT Sauce is seasoned to perfection with paprika, parsley and black pepper. Get ready to experience a sweet and tangy, savory and garlicy sauce that has a lingering smokiness.

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder® with Cheese & Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder ® will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. Get ‘em while they’re hot, because they’ll only be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s

