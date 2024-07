July 9, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect.

Police say the person pictured above is wanted in a theft that occurred at Parkway Wine and Spirits on 6/17/24.

Please contact Detective Stephen Hannah at (615) 267-5146 or [email protected].

Source: Smyrna Police

