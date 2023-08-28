Man Suspected of Firing Shots Outside Busy Nashville Shell Station Arrested

August 28, 2023 – Outstanding precision policing efforts resulted in the overnight arrest of Alexander Kelley, 23, who is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and felon in possession of a gun for allegedly firing shots outside a Shell station at 1001 Shelby Avenue late Monday afternoon during an argument with another motorist. An innocent bystander, who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, was struck by the gunfire.

Investigation by Specialized Investigations Division detectives resulted in the identification of Kelley as the suspect. Warrants were issued for his arrest on Wednesday. Detectives learned that Kelley was at a short term rental on Fern Avenue where he was taken into custody Friday at 4 a.m. Recovered from the residence were two handguns and marijuana. Testing will be conducted to determine whether either of the weapons are related to the Shelby Avenue shooting. Approximately ten other individuals were in the house at the time of Kelley’s arrest, including one man who was arrested on outstanding aggravated assault warrants from Rutherford County.

Kelley was convicted of felony auto burglary in June and received a two year probated sentence. He is currently jailed on $50,000 bond.

The MNPD operates under three core pillars, which were implemented by Chief John Drake in 2020: Precision Policing, Community Engagement, and Organizational Excellence. Precision Policing emphasizes focusing on those endangering our community, rather than broad enforcement measures which can affect large swaths of law-abiding residents and erode community trust.

Source: Metro Police

