Luke Combs Unveils Plans for Entertainment Venue in Nashville

Today, Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum award-winning superstar Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties, announced plans for a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville in the current Wildhorse Saloon space on Second Avenue.

Just as Combs has taken country music by storm, the venue—inspired by his 8x platinum debut #1 hit, “Hurricane”—will be the largest and most versatile entertainment complex in the downtown entertainment district. The total 69,000-square-foot complex with an indoor/outdoor capacity of nearly 3,200 people will be customized to reflect Combs’ passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports into an unmatched downtown Nashville experience.

Features include a 1,500-person capacity concert footprint for ticketed events as well as a proposed 9,000-square-foot rooftop with unobstructed views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium. The three interior levels will feature distinct entertainment experiences inspired by Combs’ songs, lifestyle, personal interests and deep connection to his Bootlegger fans.

“I knew there was something extraordinary about Luke from the first time I heard him perform ‘Hurricane,’” said Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “Even as he’s gone from filling bars to stadiums around the world, Luke has remained deeply committed to his fans and his craft. As the downtown entertainment district continues to evolve, we view this new experience as a tremendous opportunity to position Second Avenue with a global audience of country music lovers, anchored by Luke Combs’ massive international fan base.”

The venue’s music program will feature multiple live music experiences that include the existing main stage and dance floor with line dancing. In addition to daily live music from the best up-and- coming talent in Nashville, the venue plans to host a full calendar of ticketed concerts and events.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage and to have the opportunity to work with Ory Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” said Luke Combs. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

Located at 120 Second Avenue North, the venue is expected to debut in the summer of 2024. The Company plans to operate the venue as Wildhorse Saloon throughout the planned refurbishment period.

Reed continued, “The creation of the Wildhorse Saloon brand was a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Nashville in the early nineties. Our plans will transform the guest experience we offer while taking full advantage of the stage, technology, acoustics and infrastructure investments we made in 2016.”

Venue Details:

Indoor Building Space: 60,000 square feet

Proposed Rooftop: 9,000 square feet

Indoor Capacity: 2,472

Rooftop Capacity: 720

Indoor Ticketed Concert Event Capacity: 1,500