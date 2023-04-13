Investigation Underway after Employee Shoots Alleged Pregnant Shoplifter at Nashville Walgreens

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman injured after she allegedly shoplifted from a East Nashville Walgreens on April 12, 2023, WSMV reports.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the store located on Gallatin Avenue just before 8 p.m. after Walgreens team leader, 21-year-old Mitarius Boyd, received reports of two women stealing.

According to MNPD, Boyd told officers that he saw the women put items into a large bag and he began to record them on his phone. He eventually followed them as they exited the store without paying for the items.

Boyd claims that when he approached the women as they were putting the items in the truck of of their car, one of the women sprayed him with mace, resulting in Boyd pulling out his gun and firing shots, WSMV reports.

Travonsha Ferguson, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was struck multiple times.

Police say that Boyd said he was in fear of his life and was unsure if they were armed. He then called 911 as the women fled the scene.

The other women took Ferguson to General Hospital and she was later transferred by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

An emergency C-Section was performed. The infant was not injured by the gunfire but is in critical but stable condition, according to police. Ferguson is also in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

MNPD says Boyd has cooperated with police. His gun and cell phone have both been seized.

Detectives are investigating to determine if Boyd will face charges.