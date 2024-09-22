Logan’s Roadhouse Gives Back With New Fundraising Opportunities

Logan’s Roadhouse has announced two new fundraising initiatives — “Rollin’ In the Dough” and “Give Back Nights” — to support local schools, nonprofits and charities. These year-round programs reflect Logan’s commitment to giving back and helping communities thrive while providing families and communities with delicious food.

Rollin’ In the Dough offers an easy way for organizations to raise funds by selling vouchers for Logan’s famous, made-from-scratch rolls. For just $75, organizations and nonprofits can purchase a pack of 25 vouchers, which they can then sell for $5 each, earning a $50 profit for every pack sold. To participate, organizations need to complete the voucher request form and bring it, along with a tax exemption form, to their nearest Logan Roadhouse location.

Logan’s also introduced Give Back Nights, where guests can support local causes simply by dining out. By presenting a designated flyer or by using the code “giveback” when paying, 15% of the bill will be donated to a local charity. Organizations interested in hosting a Give Back Night should contact their nearest Logan Roadhouse to set up a date and time. Each location will assist with event facilitation and provide promotional materials.

These programs are ideal for back-to-school season, offering schools and community groups a unique fundraising opportunity while fostering local support.

For more information on how to participate or to schedule a Give Back Night, please visit LogansRoadhouse.com/fundraising/ .

Source: Restaurant News

