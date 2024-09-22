Musical ‘& Juliet’ to Make Nashville Debut

The hilarious new musical, & JULIET, that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told will make its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center®’s Jackson Hall Feb. 11-16, 2025.

Tickets on sale at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

What would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”— all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & JULIET is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.

& JULIET is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

& JULIET has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & JULIET premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre before launching a UK Tour in July 2024, and soon, and German production in October 2024. The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language and will also be the sixth country to welcome & JULIET in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

