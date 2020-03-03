Randall Cook, Russell Hess, and Jim Mears have joined Dowdle Construction Group as Superintendents. They are responsible for daily scheduling, safety and quality control of projects from the start of construction through completion.

Mears, a Rutherford County resident, is a ground-up construction specialist with a focus on dental/medical build out and large-scale commercial construction. He previously worked as a supervisor at Shaub Construction and Tri-Star Construction. Mears is OSHA 30 Certified, First Aid/Life Safety Certified, and Class 1 TDEC certified.

Cook has been in the construction industry for 20 years, working on both ground-up and major renovation projects. He previously served as a superintendent for Carter Group and Holladay Construction. He is OSHA 30 certified.

Hess was previously a superintendent at Rock City Construction LLC. A Hermitage native, he is a 2001 graduate of Cumberland University with a B.A. in fine arts. He is OSHA 30 Certified, First Aid/CPR certified and has Scaffold Regulation Training for Suspended and Supported Scaffolds.

About Dowdle Construction Group

Dowdle Construction Group builds places you want to go…for work, play, dining, shopping or worship. From office space and fire halls, to greenways and restaurants, projects span both public and private sectors and range in size and scope. Located in Metro Center, just North of downtown Nashville. Dowdle Construction Group offers a wide range of commercial construction services, including new construction and major renovation/repurposing of existing structures for both private and public clients across Middle Tennessee. For additional information, visit www.dowdleconstruction.com.