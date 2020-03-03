Joe E. Sawyer, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Sunday March 1, 2020. He was a native of New Brockton, Al and was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson Sawyer, and Euzeba Forehand Sawyer.

Mr. Sawyer was a member of First Baptist Church and retired MTSU where he taught Business Education 1963-2004. He has served in the United States Navy.

Mr. Sawyer was a alumnus of the University of Alabama, and a charter member of the MTSU “Railbirds” and longtime supporter of MTSU athletics.

Mr. Sawyer is survived by nephew Louie Frank Sawyer, Jr. of Alabama; several cousins and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blue Raider Athletic Association.

Visitation will be 2:00PM to 4:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life service will be 4:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. David Sawyer will officiate.