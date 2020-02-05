These weekly specials are believed to be accurate but are known to change. Be sure to check with the restaurant before purchase. If you know or see any outdated information or specials we are missing, please email news@rutherfordsource.com. Thanks!

Monday

Culvers – Kids eat for $3.99 all day on Monday. Meal includes drink. No adult purchase required.

Sir Pizza – Kids 4 and under – FREE buffet with adult buffet purchase – weekdays only (5-10 yrs is $4.99)

Toots – FREE Hot Dog Basket for kids 10 and under (limit 2 kids per 1 adult)

CiCi’s – Daily price for kids buffet is $3.49 for ages 4 and older, and 99 cents for 3 and younger.

Zaxby’s – up to two kids’ meals for $.99 each with adult meal purchase. 12 yrs and under. (5 – 8 p.m.)

Farmers Family Restaurant – With adult purchase: 2 years and under FREE, ages 3-6 $.99 including beverage, ages 7-12 $4.99 including beverage. (ages 7-12 $7.99 for Seafood on Friday and Saturday)

Shoney’s – Kids 4 and under eat free at the buffet with the purchase of an adult meal.

Pita Pit – All Day Every Day – Kids Pita is $3.50, AND Every Night – Buy 2 Regular Sz. Pitas, get 1 Kids Pita FREE!! (kids 12 and under)

Rita’s – Purchase any regular sized specialty treat (Gelati, Misto, Milkshake, Blendini, Sundae, Custard cone/Cup) get one FREE Kids Ice.

O’Charley’s – Kids 10 and under eat free all day, every day, with purchase of adult entrée, dine in only

Uncle Bud’s Catfish – Ages 6 and younger eat free daily, and special menu prices are available up to age 12.

Tuesday

Sonic – Tuesday Family Night! 1/2 priced cheeseburgers 5pm to close.Blue Coast Burrito – Kids meals are $1.99, drink included, adults can get small burrito, chips and drink for $6 after 4pm.

Fazoli’s – 5 PM – 8 PM – Kids meals $.99 with purchase of adult entree (dine in only)

Sir Pizza – Kids 5 and under – FREE buffet with adult buffet purchase – week days only (6-12 yrs is $2.99)

Toots – FREE Hot Dog Basket for kids 10 and under (limit 2 kids per 1 adult)

Pizza Hut – Receive one free kid’s buffet with each adult buffet purchase. (5 to 8 pm) 10 and under.

CiCi’s – Daily price for kids buffet is $3.49 for ages 4 and older, and 99 cents for 3 and younger.

Old Chicago – Kid’s age 10 & under can make their own pizza for $2 from 4pm-9pm. Drink not included. No adult purchase necessary.

Dairy Queen – Kid’s Day- All Day, Every Tuesday $2.99 Kid’s Meals limit 6 unless children are present

Farmers Family Restaurant – Ages 2 and younger eat free, and it’s $2.99 daily for ages 3-5, and $4.99 for ages 6 to 12 from Monday through Thursday.

Shoney’s – Kids 3 and under eat free at the buffet with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids 4-10 eat 1/2 off at the buffet with purchase of adult meal.

Pita Pit – All Day Every Day – Kids Pita is $3.50, AND Every Night – Buy 2 Regular Size Pitas, get 1 Kids Pita FREE!! (kids 12 and under)

Rita’s – Purchase any regular sized specialty treat (Gelati, Misto, Milkshake, Blendini, Sundae, Custard cone/Cup) get one FREE Kids Ice.

The Pfunky Griddle – Kids 3 and younger eat for $1.99 (no topping included on pancakes). Kids 4 – 10 eat for $3.99 (one topping included on pancakes) ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES

Famous Dave’s – On Tuesdays, ages 8 and younger get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Visit famousdaves.com/offers for details.

IHOP, Smyrna – From 4-10 p.m. each Tuesday, ages 12 and younger eat free from the kids menu with purchase of an adult entree, or meals are around $5 other days of the week.

O’Charley’s – Kids 10 and under eat free all day, every day, with purchase of adult entrée, dine in only

Texas Roadhouse – Kids night is Tuesdays. Ages 10 and younger eat free if they dress up in costume on a themed night. The theme is posted each week on the Facebook page or you can call ahead at 615-896-9447. If kids don’t dress up, cost is 99 cents for the kids meal.

Uncle Bud’s Catfish – Ages 6 and younger eat free daily, and special menu prices are available up to age 12.

Chik-Fil-A – Tuesdays 5:30-7:30 Kids eat free with adult purchase (limit 1 per adult)

Wednesday

Applebees – all day, get free kids meal with adult entrée purchase.

Firehouse Subs – after 4p, Get 2 kids meals with 1 adult combo purchase.

Sonic – Kids meals are $1.99. Drink included.

Sir Pizza – Kids 5 and under – FREE buffet with adult buffet purchase – week days only (6-12 yrs is $2.99)

Toots – FREE Hot Dog Basket for kids 10 and under (limit 2 kids per 1 adult)

Camino Real – Kids meal and soft drink only $2.99 with adult meal purchase

CiCi’s – Daily price for kids buffet is $3.49 for ages 4 and older, and 99 cents for 3 and younger.

Farmers Family Restaurant – Ages 2 and younger eat free, and it’s $2.99 daily for ages 3-5, and $4.99 for ages 6 to 12 from Monday through Thursday.

Shoney’s – Kids 3 and under eat free at the buffet with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids 4-10 eat 1/2 off at the buffet with purchase of adult meal.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Kids eat free with adult entrée purchase

Pita Pit – All Day Every Day – Kids Pita is $3.50, AND Every Night – Buy 2 Regular Sz. Pitas, get 1 Kids Pita FREE!! (kids 12 and under)

Firehouse Subs – Kids 12 and under eat FREE after 4:00 PM!

Rita’s – Purchase any regular sized specialty treat (Gelati, Misto, Milkshake, Blendini, Sundae, Custard cone/Cup) get one FREE Kids Ice.

The Pfunky Griddle – Kids 3 and younger eat for $1.99 (no topping included on pancakes). Kids 4 – 10 eat for $3.99 (no topping included on pancakes) ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES

Pizza Inn – Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal

O’Charley’s – Kids 10 and under eat free all day, every day, with purchase of adult entrée, dine in only

Uncle Bud’s Catfish – Ages 6 and younger eat free daily, and special menu prices are available up to age 12.

Thursday

McAlister’s Deli – After 4 p.m. each Thursday and all day Saturday, get up to three free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree.

Sir Pizza – Kids 5 and under – FREE buffet with adult buffet purchase – week days only (6-12 yrs is $2.99)

Toots – FREE Hot Dog Basket for kids 10 and under (limit 2 kids per 1 adult)

CiCi’s – Daily price for kids buffet is $3.49 for ages 4 and older, and 99 cents for 3 and younger.

Farmers Family Restaurant – Ages 2 and younger eat free, and it’s $2.99 daily for ages 3-5, and $4.99 for ages 6 to 12 from Monday through Thursday.

Shoney’s – Kids 3 and under eat free at the buffet with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids 4-10 eat 1/2 off at the buffet with purchase of adult meal.

Pita Pit – All Day Every Day – Kids Pita is $3.50, AND Every Night – Buy 2 Regular Sz. Pitas, get 1 Kids Pita FREE!! (kids 12 and under)

The Pfunky Griddle – Kids 3 and younger eat for $1.99 (no topping included on pancakes). Kids 4 – 10 eat for $3.99 (no topping included on pancakes) ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES

Aharts Pizza Garden – Kids eat free with a $15 meal purchase, after 4p

Captain D’s – All day, kids meals are 99 cents each with the purchase of an adult meal, dine-in only.

O’Charley’s – Kids 10 and under eat free all day, every day, with purchase of adult entrée, dine in only

Uncle Bud’s Catfish – Ages 6 and younger eat free daily, and special menu prices are available up to age 12.

Friday

Sir Pizza – Kids 5 and under – FREE buffet with adult buffet purchase – week days only (6-12 yrs is $2.99)

Toots – FREE Hot Dog Basket for kids 10 and under (limit 2 kids per 1 adult)

CiCi’s – Daily price for kids buffet is $3.49 for ages 4 and older, and 99 cents for 3 and younger.

Farmers Family Restaurant – Ages 2 and younger eat free, and it’s $2.99 daily for ages 3-5, and $4.99 for ages 6 to 12 from Monday through Thursday.

Shoney’s – Kids 3 and under eat free at the buffet with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids 4-10 eat 1/2 off at the buffet with purchase of adult meal.

Pita Pit – All Day Every Day – Kids Pita is $3.50, AND Every Night – Buy 2 Regular Sz. Pitas, get 1 Kids Pita FREE!! (kids 12 and under)

The Pfunky Griddle – Kids 3 and younger eat for $1.99 (no topping included on pancakes). Kids 4 – 10 eat for $3.99 (no topping included on pancakes) ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES

O’Charley’s – Kids 10 and under eat free all day, every day, with purchase of adult entrée, dine in only

Uncle Bud’s Catfish – Ages 6 and younger eat free daily, and special menu prices are available up to age 12.

Saturday

McAlister’s Deli – All Day – FREE kids meal with adult entree purchase. Drink not included. Dine in only.

Sir Pizza – Kids 5 and under – FREE buffet with adult buffet purchase – week days only (6-12 yrs is $2.99)

Steak ‘n Shake – One free kid’s plate for every $9 spent (12 and under, kids menu only, dine-in only)

Toots – FREE Hot Dog Basket for kids 10 and under (limit 2 kids per 1 adult)

CiCi’s – Kids under 3 eat FREE all day!

Farmers Family Restaurant – Ages 2 and younger eat free, and it’s $2.99 daily for ages 3-5, and $4.99 for ages 6 to 12 from Monday through Thursday.

Shoney’s – Kids 3 and under eat free at the buffet with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids 4-10 eat 1/2 off at the buffet with purchase of adult meal.

Pita Pit – All Day Every Day – Kids Pita is $3.50, AND Every Night – Buy 2 Regular Sz. Pitas, get 1 Kids Pita FREE!! (kids 12 and under)

The Pfunky Griddle – Kids 3 and younger eat for $1.99 (no topping included on pancakes). Kids 4 – 10 eat for $3.99 (no topping included on pancakes) ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES

O’Charley’s – Kids 10 and under eat free all day, every day, with purchase of adult entrée, dine in only

Uncle Bud’s Catfish – Ages 6 and younger eat free daily, and special menu prices are available up to age 12.

Sunday

Sir Pizza – Kids 5 and under – FREE buffet with adult buffet purchase – weekdays only. (6-12 yrs is $2.99)

Steak ‘n Shake – One free kid’s plate for every $9 spent (12 and under, kids menu only, dine-in only)

Toots – FREE Hot Dog Basket for kids 10 and under (limit 2 kids per 1 adult)

CiCi’s – Daily price for kids buffet is $3.49 for ages 4 and older, and 99 cents for 3 and younger.

Farmers Family Restaurant – Ages 2 and younger eat free, and it’s $2.99 daily for ages 3-5, and $4.99 for ages 6 to 12 from Monday through Thursday.

Shoney’s – Kids 3 and under eat free at the buffet with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids 4-10 eat 1/2 off at the buffet with purchase of adult meal.

Pita Pit – All Day Every Day – Kids Pita is $3.50, AND Every Night – Buy 2 Regular Sz. Pitas, get 1 Kids Pita FREE!! (kids 12 and under)

The Pfunky Griddle – Kids 3 and younger eat for $1.99 (no topping included on pancakes). Kids 4 – 10 eat for $3.99 (no topping included on pancakes) ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES

Freebirds – ages 10 and younger eat free with purchase of an adult meal

O’Charley’s – Kids 10 and under eat free all day, every day, with purchase of adult entrée, dine in only

Uncle Bud’s Catfish – Ages 6 and younger eat free daily, and special menu prices are available up to age 12.