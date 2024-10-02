Lee Brice Announces Acoustic Tour Date for Nashville in 2025

Lee Brice has announced dates for the 2025 run of his acoustic “You, Me and My Guitar” Tour. Brice will take the audience behind the music as he seamlessly moves across the stage adorned with various guitars and other instruments – each one engrained with a special memory.

“I’m so excited to be bringing this tour back in 2025. We did a run earlier this year and I had one of the best times of my life. There’s nothing like sharing my songs and stories with my fans. You’ve made the road my home away from home and I love sharing my journey with you so, we absolutely have to do it again, y’all! Making music is all about connection and that’s why we wanted to set it up this way. It’s like looking at my whole life on-stage and reflecting on all the memories I’ve made along the way – and so many of them I’ve made with YOU! Let’s make some more!”

The tour stops at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Tickets for the “You, Me, and My Guitar” Tour go on sale on Friday, October 4th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For tickets and more information, please visit LeeBrice.com .

