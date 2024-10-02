OBITUARY: Emily Bea Knapp Grigsby

Emily Bea Knapp Grigsby, age 63, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, September 30, 2024.

A native of Chillicothe, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Eugene Knapp and the late Ruth Eileen Terflinger Knapp.

She spent her career as the best mother and homemaker, and later as a teacher’s assistant. She was a joy to be around, caring, inspirational and very creative. She was up for any challenge from the fastest roller coasters or trampolining with her grandchildren to remodeling the house or building a deck with her husband. She had a very special way of making a house feel like a home and was a wonderful cook and homemaker.

She was a Christian woman of great faith who found a home at and regularly attended World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. She loved to travel and enjoyed thunderstorms. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bucky Allen Knapp.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Grigsby; son, Ethan Frazier Salley (Bailey Hayles); daughters, Lindsay Jo (Barry) Finley, Whitney Lane (Jonathan) Gross, and Maggie Kate (Zach) Williams; brother, Chuck (Gwen) Knapp; brothers-in-law, James (Barbara) Grigsby and Randal (Robbi) Grigsby, sisters, Janis (Mike) Schreiter and Barbara (Bill) Forthofer; sister-in-law, Joyce Knapp; grandchildren, Avery Lane Gross, Jude Micheal Finley, Chandler Kate Gross, Lyla Jo Finley, and Maddox Carlson Williams, and 2 babies on the way; uncle, Leland Terflinger; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and numerous special friends.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 11 AM at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bob Bush officiating. Visitation with the family on Friday, from 3-7 PM and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

