The 2020 La Vergne Winter Formal: Father-Daughter Dance has been scheduled for February 1. Dozens of families are expected to attend the dance this year.

The annual dance has been a highlight for families who have attended every year. The kids and their chaperone will be treated to an afternoon filled with music, dancing, desserts and a chance to sit and take pictures in a photo booth. Mothers and sons are also welcome to attend the dance. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents.

“Families need more events like this,” says Robert Rayburn, the City’s new event and athletic coordinator. “Parents’ involvement in their kids’ lives is so important and we love to provide opportunities for families to bond and just enjoy an afternoon together.”

The dance starts at 2:00 p.m. and wraps up around 4:00 p.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase at the Parks and Recreation building located at 294 Sand Hill Road. They cost $3 and are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $5 per couple. Contact Parks and Recreation for more information at (615) 793-3224.