Suspect Cashes Fraudulent Checks at Smyrna Bank
Photo by Smyrna PD

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual cashing fraudulent checks.

On January 3, 2020, the individual pictured below entered Regions Bank and cashed a fraudulent check in the amount of $3,500 using a counterfeit/fraudulent driver’s license. On January 4, 2020, the individual entered Regions Bank again and cashed a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,100 using a counterfeit/fraudulent driver’s license. On January 9, 2020, the individual entered Regions Bank and made a fraudulent debit in the amount of $1,900 from the account of a Regions Bank account holder.

Anyone who may have information regarding the identity and/or location of this individual is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours, Smyrna Police Department, 615-887-331

