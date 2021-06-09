Kroger is holding a hiring event on Thursday, June 10, from 1-4pm for the Kroger Nashville division, that includes Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky. The goal of the event is to hire close to 700 associates with a variety of positions available including roles in pick-up and pharmacy.

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver a great shopping experience for our customers.”

The Kroger hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities. To register for the hiring event, visit jobs.kroger.com

As a leading employer, Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates. Full and part-time positions are available and starting rate of pay varies by position. The Kroger tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PHD.

Kroger continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource.. Additionally, the organization is currently awarding a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated as well as providing associates and customers the chance to participate in the organization’s $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.