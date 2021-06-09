The Murfreesboro City Council is anticipated to approve a revised Solid Waste Ordinance prior to adopting the City’s FY 22 budget to reflect current solid waste best practices, including the bagging of grass clippings and fees for curbside collection of bulk items. The new ordinance shall take effect July 1, 2021, after its passage on second reading. Solid Waste will not charge for new services until offering the public at least two reminders that the new fees are allowable per the revised ordinance.

Grass Clippings

To reduce the clogging of stormwater drains, the City is offering free curbside service to encourage putting all grass clippings in biodegradable yard waste bags. Many conscientious customers already bag grass clippings in biodegradable bags to improve collection efficiency and allow the storm sewer system to flow properly. No plastic bags are accepted. Mulch, rock, dirt, and garbage will not be collected in biodegradable bags. For customers who still prefer placing loose grass clippings curbside, this service will incur a $5.00 charge per pickup.

Loose leaf curbside service will continue free of charge during peak leaf disposal, Oct. 1 to Jan. 30. Loose leaves must be separated from brush and limbs. Tree trimmings, hedge clippings, shrubs, and trees shall be cut to lengths not to exceed six feet and eight inches in diameter. Limbs and logs more than this size will not be collected by the City.

Private Lawn & Tree Service Establishments

Private lawn and tree service companies must not place grass clippings or brush and limb at the curb for City pickup. The City is working to allow on-site payment for grass, brush, and limbs at the City’s brush recycling facility, 4765 Florence Rd., 6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, per a unit price charge. This is a new and upcoming service for private lawn and tree companies which will allow them use of the City facility. Payment will be based on the size of their brush and limb loads; $40 minimum.

Bulk refuse Item pick-up

The revised Solid Waste ordinance establishes fees for curbside bulk item pick-up on a per item basis. Service charges will apply to the customer’s utility account for bulk item collection at $10 per item for the first 3 items and $30 per item for every item over three. Bulk items include couches, chairs, mattresses, box springs, boxes, furniture, and toys. No bulk refuse shall be placed outside for collection until the owner has contacted the Solid Waste Department and confirmed a pickup date. No bulk item should be placed outside for collection before 7 p.m. prior to the day of collection and no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection. Customers must call the Solid Waste Department at 615-893-3681 to arrange for bulk item pickup.

Fees for “special event” Solid Waste services

The revised Solid Waste ordinance includes fees for “special event” and property cleanup services such as events on the Square and Cannonsburgh Village. The fee shall be determined by the director of Solid Waste.

Monthly Solid Waste Collection Fees for residential and commercial customers

The City has charged a recurring monthly fee of $7.50 for weekly residential garbage collection and a recurring fee of $30.00 a month for commercial garbage collection. The billing of service fees has been included in the monthly utility bills since July 1, 2019.

