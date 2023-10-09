Krispy Kreme Releases Scooby-Doo Doughnuts

Photo by Krispy Kreme

Scooby and the gang are bringing monsters and mystery to life this Halloween at Krispy Kreme! Get in your Mystery Machine and drive thru to try our all-new doughnuts, available now thru 10/31.

Scooby Dooby Doo Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in Scooby Doo™ blue icing, decorated with Scooby Doo™ lime green icing swirls, orange cake batter buttercream, and topped with a Scooby Doo™ chocolate piece.

Mystery Machine – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, decorated with Scooby Doo™ lime green icing and a Mystery Machine™ chocolate piece.

Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle – Zoinks! An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in orange icing and decorated with a spooky Halloween sprinkle blend.

Spooky Monster Cookies n’ Kreme™ – Ruh-Roh! It’s a doughnut filled with Oreo® Cookies n’ Kreme™ filling, dipped in Scooby Doo™ purple icing, decorated with Oreo® pieces, black chooclate icing, and a Scooby Doo™ monster chocolate piece. Monster chocolate piece may vary between The Creeper, The Space Kook The Yeti.

Source: Krispy Kreme

