Knecht Selected to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is among the selections for the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, as announced Tuesday night on ESPN2.

The fifth-year guard is one of three SEC players who made the cut, alongside Auburn’s Johni Broome and Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves. The only other leagues with at least three selections are the ACC (four), Big 12 and BIG EAST.

WOODEN AWARD LATE SEASON TOP 20 WATCH LIST

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Johni Broome, Auburn

L.J. Cryer, Houston

Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic

R.J. Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Zach Edey, Purdue

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

P.J. Hall, Clemson

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

David Jones, Memphis

Dalton Knecht , Tennessee

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Caleb Love, Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Tristen Newton, Connecticut

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

K.J. Simpson, Colorado

Source: UT Sports

