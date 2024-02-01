Knecht Selected to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is among the selections for the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, as announced Tuesday night on ESPN2.
The fifth-year guard is one of three SEC players who made the cut, alongside Auburn’s Johni Broome and Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves. The only other leagues with at least three selections are the ACC (four), Big 12 and BIG EAST.
WOODEN AWARD LATE SEASON TOP 20 WATCH LIST
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Johni Broome, Auburn
L.J. Cryer, Houston
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic
R.J. Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Zach Edey, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
P.J. Hall, Clemson
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
David Jones, Memphis
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
Caleb Love, Arizona
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Tristen Newton, Connecticut
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
K.J. Simpson, Colorado
Source: UT Sports
