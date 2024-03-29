KFC’s New Nuggets: Saucier Than Ever!

KFC is getting saucy and taking its finger lickin’ good chicken nuggets to a whole new level with NEW Saucy Nuggets, with five flavors available at KFC restaurants nationwide starting April 1, 2024! The news comes one year after KFC introduced its 100% white meat, hand-breaded chicken nuggets, which quickly became a crowd-pleaser.
For just $5.99,* you can get 10 of KFC’s new Saucy Nuggets, dripping in one of FIVE delicious sauce flavors, including three brand-new sauces and the return of two fan favorites that have inspired petitions advocating for their return:
- NEW Honey Sriracha: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey. Playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor, this sauce is for you if you have a little bit of sweetness plus a little bit of heat in you.
- NEW Korean BBQ: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.
- NEW Sticky Chicky Sweet ‘n Sour Sauce: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili. If you love the taste of sweet and sour, you’re going to love this.
- RETURNING Nashville Hot: Smoky, spicy and crispy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance – it brings the heat for fans of spice. In 2016, KFC was the first quick-service restaurant to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast, with Google searches for “Nashville Hot” increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch (one of KFC’s biggest launches).
- RETURNING Georgia Gold: A honey-mustard style BBQ sauce made with vinegar, honey and savory seasoning. It’s tangy with a flavorful punch. If you’re a fan of mustard and BBQ, this one’s for you.
To make things even saucier, KFC customers can get a free 10-piece Saucy Nuggets when they spend $10 or more on a KFC.com or KFC app purchase.**
Source: Restaurant News
More Eat & Drink News