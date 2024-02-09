Justin Timberlake’s World Tour is Coming to Nashville

Justin Timberlake announced a World Tour on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday evening – his first tour in five years.

While the first announced tour dates did not include Nashville, a Nashville show has now been added. Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 12 at Bridgestone Arena!

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicks off in April. Ahead of the tour, Timberlake will release his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, out March 15th.

Here’s how to get tickets.

Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale beginning on February 12. Existing Fan Club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets. Additional presales including Verizon and Citi (details below) will run throughout the week. The general sale begins Thursday, February 15 at 10 am local time here.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for newly added U.S. dates beginning Monday, February 12 at 10am local time until Wednesday, February 14 at 5pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com .

VERIZON PRESALE:Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Monday, February 12 at 10am local time to Wednesday, February 14 at 5pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.