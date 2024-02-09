2024 Events at Ryman Auditorium

20 Sierra Ferrell

Wednesday-Thursday, March 20-21, 7:30 pm

Growing up in small-town West Virginia, the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist left home in her early 20s to journey across the country with a troupe of nomadic musicians, playing everywhere from truck stops to alleyways to freight-train boxcars speeding down the railroad tracks. After years of living in her van and busking on the streets of New Orleans and Seattle, she moved to Nashville and soon landed a deal with Rounder Records on the strength of her magnetic live show.

Find tickets here.