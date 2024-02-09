2024 Events at Ryman Auditorium

Here are upcoming events at Ryman Auditorium.
1Grace Potter
Friday, February 9, 8 pm
Grace Potter is an American singer-songwriter who just released her latest album Mother Road in 2023. Special guests will be Brittney Spencer.
Find tickets here.
2Flatland Calvary
Saturday, February 10, 8 pm
Flatland Calvary announced the “Wondering Star Tour 2024” with special guest Colby Acuff.
Find tickets here.
3Los Angeles Azules
Tuesday, February 13, 8 pm
Hailing from Iztapalapa, Los Ángeles Azules are the greatest exponents of cumbia worldwide, taking their music to the most important international stages and festivals.
Find tickets here.
4Band of Horses
Wednesday-Thursday, February 14-15, 8 pm
Band of Horses will have two nights at The Ryman. An evening with Band of Horses will feature an acoustic and electric sets.
Find tickets here.
5Clint Black
Friday-Sunday, February 16-18, 8 pm
Clint Black will have a three night residency at The Ryman celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Killin Time playing the album from start to finish.
Find tickets here.
6Oliver Anthony
Wednesday-Thursday, February 21-22, 7:30 pm
Country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony made music history this year by becoming the first artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts without previously having a song on the charts. He is also the first living male songwriter to chart 13 songs simultaneously in Billboard’s Top 50 Digital Song Sales.
Find tickets here.
7Sammy Rae & The Friends
Friday, February 23, 8 pm
Sammy Rae & The Friends are on The Camp Tour 2024 stopping in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
8Kenny Wayne Shephard Band
Saturday, February 24, 8 pm
In a 20-year recording career that began when he was just 16, Shepherd has established himself as an immensely popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of interest in the blues.
Find tickets here.
9Billy Strings
Sunday, February 25, 7:30 pm
Billy Strings has sold out the Bridgestone for two evenings, here’s a chance to see Strings perform at The Ryman.
Find tickets here.
10Godsmack
Tuesday, February 27, 7:30 pm
With over 20 years of chart-topping success, GODSMACK have cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering 11 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio and have achieved 20 Top 10 hits at the format (the most of any act since February 1999).
Find tickets here.
11Jon Batiste
Wednesday, February 28, 7:30 pm
From 2015 until 2022, Batiste served as the bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS. Most recently, Jon was awarded an Emmy in the category of “Outstanding Open/Tease” for his 2022 NCAA March Madness piece. In 2018, he received a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots, and in 2020, he received two Grammy nods for the albums: CHRONOLOGY OF A DREAM: LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD and MEDITATIONS (with Cory Wong).
Find tickets here.
12Randy Rogers Band
Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, 8 pm
Randy Rogers Band will have two nights at The Ryman. Special guests will be Stoney LaRue on Friday, Cody Canada will be special guests on Saturday.
Find tickets here.
13JJ Grey & Mofro
Thursday, March 7, 7:30 pm
JJ Grey & Mofro is an American Southern soul band from Jacksonville, Florida whose sound is designated as swamp rock.
Find tickets here.
14Greensky Bluegrass
Friday-Saturday, March 8-9, 7:30 pm
For two decades now, Greensky Bluegrass have been building an empire, brick by brick. They are widely known for their dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule, but that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin].
Find tickets here.
15Tesla
Tuesday, March 12, 7:30 pm
The 80s band from California starting touring as City Kidd until they changed their name to Tesla.2020 marked the 30th anniversary of one of TESLA’s most iconic albums, Five Man Acoustical Jam.
Find tickets here.
16Jenny Lewis
Wednesday, March 13, 7:30 pm
Jenny Lewis’ fifth solo album, Joy’All, is out June 9th. Produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, Joy’All sees the highly anticipated return of one of the most compelling singer-songwriters of the 21st century.
Find tickets here.
17KC and the Sunshine Band
Thursday, March 14, 7:30 pm
KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973 with one single purpose: to create instant happiness through music – and the group has done just that, topping the charts with singles including “Give It Up”, “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Please Don’t Go,” “Get Down Tonight,” “Boogie Shoes.”
Find tickets here.
18Extreme
Saturday, March 16, 8 pm
The metal funk band is coming to Nashville this spring.
Find tickets here.
19Revolutionary Love
Tuesday, March 19, 7:30 pm
Share in an evening of song and story to benefit Thistle Farms. Experience uplifting performances by the Fisk Jubilee Singers and special guests, hear stories from graduates of Thistle Farms’ residential program.
Find tickets here.
20Sierra Ferrell
Wednesday-Thursday, March 20-21, 7:30 pm
Growing up in small-town West Virginia, the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist left home in her early 20s to journey across the country with a troupe of nomadic musicians, playing everywhere from truck stops to alleyways to freight-train boxcars speeding down the railroad tracks. After years of living in her van and busking on the streets of New Orleans and Seattle, she moved to Nashville and soon landed a deal with Rounder Records on the strength of her magnetic live show.
Find tickets here.
21Muscadine Bloodline
Saturday, March 23, 8 pm
The “Porch Swing Angel” hitmakers will stop in Nashville this spring.
Find tickets here.
22Ledisi
Sunday, March 24, 8 pm
Grammy-winning artist Ledisi is set to drop her new single, “Sell Me No Dreams,” the follow-up to her #1 single “I Need To Know,” which soared to the top of the Billboard R&B Charts, off her highly anticipated 2024 album.
Find tickets here.
23Breland & Friends
Tuesday, March 26, 7:30 pm
Breland & Friends is a fundraiser for the Oasis Center with special guests Avery Anna, Caityln Smith, Chase Rice, Drake White, and more.
Find tickets here.
24A.J. Croce
Friday, March 29, 8 pm
Multi-faceted singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is hitting the road again in celebration of two more of his father Jim Croce’s legendary albums, 1973’s Life and Times and his final release, I Got A Name.
Find tickets here.
25Chelsea Cutler
Saturday, March 30, 8 pm
Cutler is out on the When I Close My Eyes Tour stopping in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
26Blue October
Sunday, March 31, 8 pm
The rock band known for its hit song “Hate Me” is headed to Nashville.
Find tickets here.