Join the Preds for Christmas in July at Bridgestone Arena on July 22

December may be five months away, but Christmas is coming early to SMASHVILLE!

The Preds are looking to spread some pre (holiday) season cheer this Saturday during their annual Christmas in July celebration.

Held at Bridgestone Arena, the seasonal festivities will be open to fans from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but Season Ticket Citizens will be given early access from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to a special appearance from Predators forward Yakov Trenin and top prospect Fedor Svechkov, the free event will feature a professionally used equipment sale, a holiday photo opportunity in the Preds locker room and hourly giveaways – not to mention the variety of other Christmas-themed activities guaranteed to make you feel jolly.

The Nashville Predators Foundation Empowered by SmileDirectClub will also be hosting a toy drive at the event. Bring a toy and receive an exclusive Loyal Legion scarf (while supplies last)! Toys will be donated to a local charity.

And if spending a summer day in SMASHVILLE wasn’t enough of a gift, fans will also be given first dibs to the 25th Anniversary 25 Game Plan presented by News 2. This upper-level ticket package includes 25 weekday games at $25 per seat and comes with a 25th Anniversary Yearbook.

To purchase this exclusive ticket plan, attendees can schedule a behind-the-scenes appointment with Preds Team Members hereand receive $25 of Gnash Cash for future use.

Ready to deck the halls at Christmas in July?

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

What:

Christmas in July! Join the Preds for some off-season holiday fun with an opportunity to purchase the exclusive 25th Anniversary ticket package, get autographs from Yakov Trenin and Fedor Svechkov and even more winter-themed festivities! Attendees will receive complimentary popcorn, soda and hot chocolate for an even sweeter visit.

Click here for a detailed list of activities and more information about the event.

Who:

Christmas in July is completely free to attend, so anyone from season ticket holders to newly converted hockey fans are welcome!

Just make sure you come at the right time:

Season Ticket Citizens: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., General Public: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

When:

The event will officially begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 and will run until 3 p.m., however, Season Ticket Citizens will be granted early access starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

Where:

Christmas in July will be hosted at the merriest place in SMASHVILLE, Bridgestone Arena!

Bridgestone Arena

501 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

Please note that Bridgestone Arena maintains a clear bag policy. Medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR 12″ x 12″ bags, and NON-CLEAR 6.5″ x 4.5″ bags will be permitted following X-Ray screening. Backpacks of any kind are NOT permitted.

For more information about Christmas in July, click here.

Source: Nashville Predators