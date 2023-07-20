Belmont Earns MVC All-Academic Award

ST. LOUIS – – Belmont University has been awarded the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference All-Academic Award, the league office announced Tuesday.

During the 2022-23 academic year, Belmont student-athletes posted a 3.522 grade-point average, placing ahead of Evansville and Northern Iowa.

Every year since 2002-03, the MVC All-Academic Award has been presented to the member institution that finishes the school year with the best grade-point average among its student-athletes who participate in a Valley-sponsored sport.

Belmont University has now claimed a conference academic achievement award 20 of the last 22 academic years. It marks the 11th straight crown for Belmont, who claimed the honor every year of its membership in the Ohio Valley Conference (2012-22).

“An important part of Belmont’s vision is developing diverse leaders of character who will go on to make the world a better place,” said Belmont President Greg Jones. “Our student-athletes exemplify this commitment through their excellence in their fields of play and in the classroom. We’re so proud of how they represent us on both a regional and national stage.”

“Student-athlete achievement is an enormous source of pride for our athletic department, alumni and university as a whole,” said Belmont Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Corley. “While this past year brought measures of change, including adjustments to travel and conference competition, our student-athletes embraced new opportunities presented through the Missouri Valley Conference with spirit and optimism. Winning this award in our inaugural year in the MVC is a testament to the determination and focus of our student-athletes. Belmont’s extraordinary standard of academic excellence places us among the most prestigious universities in NCAA Division I.”

This past year, 87 percent of eligible Belmont student-athletes posted a 3.0 grade-point average or higher, with a remarkable two-thirds earning a 3.5 GPA or higher.

For the 2023 spring semester, the departmental grade-point average (GPA) was 3.523, which marked the 51st consecutive semester that Belmont student-athletes have earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Belmont had 39 student-athletes earn College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors, including men’s soccer student-athlete JP Armbruster, who was named Academic All-America.

In fact, 31 student-athletes carried a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2022-23 academic year:

Hannah Ash, cheerleading

Ryan Bender, women’s golf

Aidan Braccia, men’s basketball

Riley Casey, women’s soccer

AJ Chastonay, men’s soccer

Alex Clayton, men’s soccer

Taylor Dorenkott, women’s soccer

Brooke Garter, women’s cross country and track & field

Delia Gibbs, women’s golf

Kristen Green, softball

Allison Gunderson, women’s track & field

Lily Hallum, women’s cross country and track & field

Brodey Heaton, baseball

Sam Kirkpatrick, baseball

Abi Ledbetter, softball

Audrey Lyle, softball

Connor MacLean, men’s soccer

Rachel McBride, volleyball

Tessa Miller, women’s basketball

Emory Moore, women’s track & field

Avery Noack, women’s soccer

Brooke Riedy, women’s cross country and track & field

Meredith Roberts, women’s tennis

Patrick Schott, men’s soccer

Anna Sweeney, women’s soccer

Chloe Tarkany, women’s golf

Holli Teige, cheerleading

Sarah Utley, women’s golf

Nicola van der Merwe, women’s track & field

Jackie Verseman, women’s track & field

Jack Zettl, men’s cross country and track & field

Belmont University athletic teams also performed among the nation’s best in the annual NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate report.

Belmont’s 17 sponsored sports averaged an astounding 988 out of 1000 APR score, with men’s basketball and men’s golf recording perfect 1000 scores.

In December, Belmont ranked sixth nationally among all NCAA Division I institutions in Graduation Success Rate, joining the likes of Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Northwestern, Princeton, Samford, and Santa Clara.

Source: Belmont University

