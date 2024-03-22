Jeff Lynne’s ELO Final Tour to Stop in Nashville

Jeff Lynne’s ELO is set to embark on its final tour, “The Over and Out Tour.” The 27-date trek, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in Palm Desert, CA, and stop at Bridgestone Arena on October 11.

The band has always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the U.S. and the U.K., making Lynne’s sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last 40 years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.