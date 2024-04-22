Jamey Johnson Announces Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Jamey Johnson will launch his ‘What a View ‘tour on June 20 featuring songs from his award-winning catalog as well as much-anticipated new music.

The tour begins on June 20 in St. Augustine, Fl., and makes stops in nearly 40 other cities with a stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, June 28th. Support artists include Charles Wesley Godwin, Whitey Morgan, Ben Haggard, Drake White and Southall.

Tickets on sale now. Visit firstbankamphitheater.com to purchase tickets.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Johnson’s Give It Away Foundation, which was named after the George Strait hit he co-wrote with Bill Anderson and Buddy Cannon.