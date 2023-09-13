How to Choose the Perfect Wedding Songs for the Special Moments of Your Wedding Reception

Music has a way of bringing people together and creating memorable experiences. Think how often you’re transported back to a treasured moment in time with just a song on the radio. As one of the most important days in your life, your wedding song selections can easily become some of your new favorite musical memories.

Figuring out what wedding songs perfectly fit your wedding reception can be overwhelming. You want to ensure the wedding setlist reflects who you are as a couple while still getting your friends and family on their feet and wearing out the dance floor. We have compiled some helpful tips to narrow down your song requests for your live band.

Consider how your music will be performed

A live band will provide an exceptional wedding entertainment experience, but your wedding song selections will likely have a unique personality depending on the performers you have hired. You should consider how your wedding song selection sounds with the distinctive character of your performers. For instance, a live band like Memphis Soul Revue will have an upbeat, choreographed performance of six to twelve band members that put their special flair on a requested song.

Identify which of the classic wedding moments you will include in your wedding

Not every wedding reception includes the same special moments – selecting a non-traditional approach to wedding planning is becoming increasingly popular. When selecting wedding songs, it’s essential to determine which dances or events you’d like to include in your day.

Some special moments to consider:

The bride and groom’s entrance

The father-daughter dance

The mother-son dance

The cake cutting

The couple’s first dance

An experienced, exciting live band like The DMP Band can also help you select the best music for a memorable and thrilling performance during your wedding reception.

Choose music that reflects your style

Don’t get too distracted by internet searches of wedding song playlists – if the music isn’t your style, you won’t enjoy it playing all night at your wedding! Choose songs for your wedding reception that reflect your musical taste as a couple.

Set the stage with a live band that can flow seamlessly through various genres and play your preferred music styles. A band like The Party Jammers can keep your party going with wedding song selections from virtually any type of music, catering to your specific musical preferences.

Plan songs that get everyone involved

Remember, at its core, a wedding reception is a party! You’ve invited all your friends and family to celebrate your marriage, and getting everyone out to the dance floor is the best way to party. Most performances will blend current, popular music with older, classic hits so multiple generations will have fun dancing and singing along to songs they enjoy.

Choose a live band like FunkyTown, and you’ll pack your dance floor with this powerhouse performance of wedding songs featuring funk, R&B, and top 40 hits.

An Unforgettable Wedding Reception Performance

Choose a live band for your wedding reception with RAM Entertainment, and you’re guaranteed a party that will blow your guests away! With a range of high-energy, dynamic bands available to book, your wedding day performance will have your guests dancing the night away.

Get the party started with us today by calling 1-800-935-3555 or emailing RAM@RAMentertainment.com.