OBITUARY: Barletta Morgan Dagley

Barletta Morgan Dagley, 86, went to be with her Lord on September 11, 2023. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, who were the center of her long and accomplished life.

Born November 11, 1936, in Eubank, Kentucky, to the late Laura and Earnie Morgan, Barletta was the youngest of seven children raised on a small farm in the Appalachian foothills.

She is survived by Boyd Mitchell Dagley, her husband of 68 years, son Michael Dagley (Janet) of Nashville, daughter Kim Troutt (Lytle) of Murfreesboro, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and supported by longtime friends, the Blankenship family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and grandchild Austin Troutt.

Barletta was a loving wife and mother and a devoted grandmother. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro, she selflessly brought her talents and energy to bear on every project in need of a leader, including the three committees responsible for the design and construction of the new church building.

She also served with many civic organizations and volunteered for over 20 years at the Rutherford County Hospital. Barletta was recognized for outstanding philanthropic contributions to her community with the commission of Kentucky Colonel, the highest honor conferred by the Governor of Kentucky.

Barletta was a highly competitive golfer and bowler who won many titles, and an avid sports fan. University of Kentucky basketball, the Atlanta Braves and MTSU Blue Raiders have lost their most devoted fan.

She lovingly tended a backyard garden that produced the best tomatoes and most beautiful flowers. Some of her most cherished moments were holiday gatherings.

Barletta enjoyed hosting her large and always-growing family for Christmas and Thanksgiving celebrations and Easter egg hunts, creating treasured memories for her children and grandchildren.

A memorial will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, with visitation from 12-2 PM and the service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the church building fund.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com.

