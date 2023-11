Well, McDonald’s fans, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with the sweet return of McDonald’s Holiday Pie!

Starting November 15, 2023, fans in select markets can get this seasonal fan-favorite treat made with creamy, smooth custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust that’s glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

The Holiday Pie will be available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s locations, while supplies last.

More Eat & Drink News