From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2023

December 1

The Eric Andrew Show: Complete Season 6

CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)

Airheads | 1994

The Bourne Identity | 2002

The Bourne Supremacy | 2004

The Bourne Legacy | 2012

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010

The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008

District 9 | 2009

Epic Movie | 2007

Epic | 2011

Ever After | 1998

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013

Harry Brown | 2009

Harvard Park | 2012

High School High | 1996

High-rise | 2015

Hostel: Part III | 2011

Hudson Hawk | 1991

The Hustler | 1961

House Of Flying Daggers | 2004

Hustlers | 2019

Hysteria | 2012

I Am Number Four | 2011

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Juno | 2007

Magic Mike XXL | 2015

Magic Mike | 2012

The Marine | 2006

Masterminds | 2016

The Matrix | 1999

The Matrix Reloaded | 2003

The Matrix Revolutions | 2003

National Treasure | 2004

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007

The Omen | 2006

Paddington 2 | 2018

Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001

Shutter | 2008

The Sitter | 2011

Sommersby | 1993

Splash | 1984

Tombstone | 1993

War | 2007

A Walk in the Woods | 2015

When In Rome | 2010

You Again | 2010

December 3

The Jingle Bell Jubilee | 2023

December 4

Mob Land | 2023

December 6

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians | 2018

December 7

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived . . . Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere

December 8

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity | 2020

December 9

Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe | 2023

December 10

The Matrix Resurrections | 2021

December 11

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1

December 13

Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

December 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean | 2022

Higher Power | 2018

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5

December 15

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days In New York | 2012

Alan Partridge | 2013

Freakonomics | 2010

I Give It A Year | 2013

Lemon | 2017

Results | 2015

The Giver | 2014

White God | 2014

The Retirement Plan | 2023

December 20

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017

December 21

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon | 2023

December 22

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)

Maggie Moore(s) | 2023

December 25

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood | 2019

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

December 27

Rewind the ’90s: Complete Season 1

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

December 28

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere

December 29

It Lives Inside | 2023

December 31

The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014

The ABCs Of Death | 2012

Bad Milo! | 2013

Honeymoon | 2014

I Saw The Devil | 2010

Jack And Diane | 2012

Marrowbone | 2017

Satanic | 2016

Splinter | 2008

Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010

V/H/S | 2012

V/H/S 2 | 2013

V/H/S: Viral | 2014

XX | 2017

Zombieland: Double Tap | 2019