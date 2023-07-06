Healthy, Fast-casual Restaurant Crisp & Green to Open First Nashville Location

Crisp & Green, the innovative and fast-casual restaurant that is transforming the wellness industry, will open on July 13 at 1020 Church Street. As part of the grand opening, they will be offering one free signature salad or grain bowl from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

With a focus on nutritious and chef-crafted options, Crisp & Green aims to cater to individuals who are looking for a quick and satisfying meal. The health-conscious eatery will be the newest addition to Nashville Yards in The Gulch, bringing their scratch-made menu to the bottom of Amazon Nashville Tower I.

Crisp & Green’s 2200 square-foot modern interior features an open concept layout, with indoor and outdoor seating options. The eatery will serve made-from-scratch dishes, offering everything from salads and grain bowls to smoothies and acai, and will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, 7 a.m. til 9 p.m. Guests can order through the line one of their signature salads or grain bowls, or create their own, and either dine-in or take-out their meals.

“When looking at Nashville as our first location in Tennessee, we were inspired by the deep sense of community,” said Lori Mitchell, the Nashville Crisp & Green local owner. “Because Crisp & Green is not only a place for locals to enjoy nutritious and convenient salads but also to attend health and wellness events, we’re thrilled to open our doors in Nashville Yards.”

Beyond the kitchen, Crisp & Green also partners with like-minded organizations, local fitness studios and certified trainers to encourage a healthy lifestyle in the community. Through its mix of healthy meals and physical exercise, the brand aims to promote a culture of living and eating well, or “Living Crisp.” For the grand opening event on June 29 Crisp & Green has partnered with Orangetheory Fitness to offer a free in-studio fitness class at 9:00 a.m. Following the class, Crisp & Green will officially open to the public and offer one free signature salad or grain bowl from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to all guests while TikTok star Will Cullen performs.