Health Scores: Rutherford County September 24, 2024

These are the health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Teresa's Tiaras & Paul's Princes Childcare & Learning Ctr Food Svc 99 2706 Lascassas Pike; Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 La Siesta 78 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Smyrna High School 96 100 Bull Dog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 9/23/2024 Calvary Baptist Church Child Care Food Svc 93 431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Teresa's Tiaras & Paul's Princes Childcare & Learning Center Approval 2706 Lascassas Pike; Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Routine 9/23/2024 Lavergne High School Pool 98 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Smyrna High School Pool 94 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Greek Gyro 99 1301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Krystal 97 1911 New Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Marco's Pizza 100 3266 Memorial Blvd, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/23/2024 Cobalt Row Pool 94 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Bulldog Cafe 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/23/2024 Smyrna High School Food Service 99 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/23/2024 Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 96 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Sanders Bros Coffee FMFU 100 2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/21/2024 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 98 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Ten Second Noodle 96 836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Zaxby's 99 2890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel 100 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 9/20/2024 TACO BELL #31779 100 2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 The Edge Apartments Pool 100 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 100 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - Hotel 100 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Taco Bell #22988 100 2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser 100 1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE 92 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 94 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Cason Estates Pool 100 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Subway 100 1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Central Magnet School Food Service 100 701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #1 100 3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #2 100 3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Le Macaron 98 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Taco Bell #20818 90 155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 St Andrews Apartments Pool 100 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Chicken Salad Chick 99 372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Williamson Family Farm 100 3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/19/2024 Skate Center Of Smyrna 100 1505 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/19/2024 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/19/2024 Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe 100 17 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Wind Crest Apartments Pool 98 1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Vintage at the Avenue Pool 94 1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Uptown Suites 91 742 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 9/19/2024 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 96 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu 98 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/19/2024 The Academy of Gateway Child Care 100 1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Janartys Homemade Ice Cream 100 111 Front Street Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Vintage Blackman Pool 94 553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Maple Street Biscuit Company 100 1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 96 810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 9/19/2024 Me Time Childcare FS 100 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Smoothie King 99 2818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Cali Ink Tattoo Studio 100 810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/19/2024 Vintage Gateway 96 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Comfort Suites Pool 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Chili's #969 98 610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/19/2024 Comfort Suites Spa 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Maples Pool 98 5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 92 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria 100 350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine 98 306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Bojangles #984 100 1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 90 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Happy Fast Food 100 575 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Sonic #5662 99 1889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Innsbrooke Community Pool 100 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 95 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 80 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Hardee's # 1506040 99 2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Rockhaven Lodge Pool 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Celebration Cove Pool 98 1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/18/2024 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Liberty Heights Pool 92 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Popeyes Restaurant 99 2435 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Barfield Elementary School 100 350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 School Buildings Routine 9/18/2024 Mcfadden Elem School Food Service 100 221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Sleep Inn Pool 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 96 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 98 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Saratoga Park Pool 85 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 McFarlin Pointe Pool 98 1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Dominos 5401 99 235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 China Wok 75 2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe 97 2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Level III Main Bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 94 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Sullivan's Sports Bar 99 701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Tommy's Bar and Grill 100 1203 B Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Level III Upstairs bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Taqueria El Guero Mobile Food 100 116 Rader Dr. Antioch, TN 37013 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Embassy Suites Main Kitchen 100 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/17/2024 The Reserve Pool 96 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Charleston Hall Pool 94 351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Level III Downstairs Bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Pizza Hut 100 812 Nissan Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2 97 1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Lapetite Academy Food Service 99 342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Lapetite Academy Approval 342 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Routine 9/17/2024 Laurel Wood HOA Pool 98 1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Sullivan's Sports Bar Auxiliary 100 701 President Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Copperfield Pool 90 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Rancho Cantina 2 99 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 9/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

