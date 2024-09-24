Health Scores: Rutherford County September 24, 2024

These are the health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Teresa's Tiaras & Paul's Princes Childcare & Learning Ctr Food Svc992706 Lascassas Pike; Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/23/2024
La Siesta781111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Smyrna High School96100 Bull Dog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167School Buildings Routine9/23/2024
Calvary Baptist Church Child Care Food Svc93431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Teresa's Tiaras & Paul's Princes Childcare & Learning CenterApproval2706 Lascassas Pike; Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Routine9/23/2024
Lavergne High School Pool98250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Smyrna High School Pool94100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Greek Gyro991301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Krystal971911 New Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Marco's Pizza1003266 Memorial Blvd, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/23/2024
Cobalt Row Pool941955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Bulldog Cafe100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/23/2024
Smyrna High School Food Service99100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/23/2024
Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Cobalt Row Hot Tub961955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Sanders Bros Coffee FMFU1002507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/21/2024
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool98Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Ten Second Noodle96836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024
Zaxby's992890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024
Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel100175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up9/20/2024
TACO BELL #317791002732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/20/2024
The Edge Apartments Pool1003833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool100225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - Hotel100165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up9/20/2024
Taco Bell #229881002967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024
Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser1001239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE92165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #294220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Cason Estates Pool1001650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
Subway1001407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Central Magnet School Food Service100701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #11003250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024
Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #21003250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024
Le Macaron982615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024
Taco Bell #2081890155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/20/2024
St Andrews Apartments Pool100910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
Chicken Salad Chick99372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Williamson Family Farm1003250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/19/2024
Skate Center Of Smyrna1001505 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine9/19/2024
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/19/2024
Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe10017 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Wind Crest Apartments Pool981315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Vintage at the Avenue Pool941349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Uptown Suites91742 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up9/19/2024
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool962130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu981855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/19/2024
The Academy of Gateway Child Care1001404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Janartys Homemade Ice Cream100111 Front Street Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Vintage Blackman Pool94553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Maple Street Biscuit Company1001911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel96810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up9/19/2024
Me Time Childcare FS1001638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Smoothie King992818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio100810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine9/19/2024
Vintage Gateway962107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Comfort Suites Pool100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Chili's #96998610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/19/2024
Comfort Suites Spa100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Maples Pool985724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool922227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Days Inn Pool - MI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/18/2024
Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Days Inn Pool - WPI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/18/2024
Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine98306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Bojangles #9841001590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool90750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Happy Fast Food100575 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Sonic #5662991889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Innsbrooke Community Pool100203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/18/2024
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool954107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Chago's Mexican Restaurant80579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Hardee's # 1506040992983 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up9/18/2024
Rockhaven Lodge Pool100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Celebration Cove Pool981923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Chrome Halo100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine9/18/2024
Rockhaven Lodge Spa98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Liberty Heights Pool92750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Popeyes Restaurant992435 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up9/18/2024
Barfield Elementary School100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127School Buildings Routine9/18/2024
Mcfadden Elem School Food Service100221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/18/2024
Sleep Inn Pool100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 296236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 198236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Saratoga Park Pool85Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
McFarlin Pointe Pool981365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Dominos 540199235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/17/2024
China Wok752327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/17/2024
The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe972345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/17/2024
Level III Main Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool942565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Sullivan's Sports Bar99701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Tommy's Bar and Grill1001203 B Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Level III Upstairs bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Taqueria El Guero Mobile Food100116 Rader Dr. Antioch, TN 37013Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Embassy Suites Main Kitchen1001200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/17/2024
The Reserve Pool96700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/17/2024
Charleston Hall Pool94351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Level III Downstairs Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/17/2024
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE942573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Pizza Hut100812 Nissan Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/17/2024
Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2971977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Lapetite Academy Food Service99342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Lapetite AcademyApproval342 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Routine9/17/2024
Laurel Wood HOA Pool981007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/17/2024
Sullivan's Sports Bar Auxiliary100701 President Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Copperfield Pool90670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Quality Inn & Suites Pool96110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Rancho Cantina 2991925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up9/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

