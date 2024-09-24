Health Scores: Rutherford County September 24, 2024

These are the health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Teresa's Tiaras & Paul's Princes Childcare & Learning Ctr Food Svc
|99
|2706 Lascassas Pike; Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|La Siesta
|78
|1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Smyrna High School
|96
|100 Bull Dog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|9/23/2024
|Calvary Baptist Church Child Care Food Svc
|93
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Teresa's Tiaras & Paul's Princes Childcare & Learning Center
|Approval
|2706 Lascassas Pike; Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Routine
|9/23/2024
|Lavergne High School Pool
|98
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Smyrna High School Pool
|94
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Greek Gyro
|99
|1301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Krystal
|97
|1911 New Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Marco's Pizza
|100
|3266 Memorial Blvd, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/23/2024
|Cobalt Row Pool
|94
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Bulldog Cafe
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/23/2024
|Smyrna High School Food Service
|99
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/23/2024
|Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|96
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Sanders Bros Coffee FMFU
|100
|2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/21/2024
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|98
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Ten Second Noodle
|96
|836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Zaxby's
|99
|2890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel
|100
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|TACO BELL #31779
|100
|2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|100
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|100
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - Hotel
|100
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Taco Bell #22988
|100
|2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser
|100
|1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE
|92
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|94
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|100
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Subway
|100
|1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Central Magnet School Food Service
|100
|701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #1
|100
|3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #2
|100
|3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Le Macaron
|98
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Taco Bell #20818
|90
|155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|100
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Chicken Salad Chick
|99
|372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Williamson Family Farm
|100
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|Skate Center Of Smyrna
|100
|1505 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/19/2024
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe
|100
|17 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Wind Crest Apartments Pool
|98
|1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Vintage at the Avenue Pool
|94
|1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Uptown Suites
|91
|742 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|96
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu
|98
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|The Academy of Gateway Child Care
|100
|1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Janartys Homemade Ice Cream
|100
|111 Front Street Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|94
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|100
|1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|96
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|Me Time Childcare FS
|100
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Smoothie King
|99
|2818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/19/2024
|Vintage Gateway
|96
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Comfort Suites Pool
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Chili's #969
|98
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Maples Pool
|98
|5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|92
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine
|98
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Bojangles #984
|100
|1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|90
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Happy Fast Food
|100
|575 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Sonic #5662
|99
|1889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|100
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|95
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|80
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Hardee's # 1506040
|99
|2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Rockhaven Lodge Pool
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Celebration Cove Pool
|98
|1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/18/2024
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Liberty Heights Pool
|92
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Popeyes Restaurant
|99
|2435 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Barfield Elementary School
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|School Buildings Routine
|9/18/2024
|Mcfadden Elem School Food Service
|100
|221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Sleep Inn Pool
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Saratoga Park Pool
|85
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|98
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Dominos 5401
|99
|235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|China Wok
|75
|2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe
|97
|2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Level III Main Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|94
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Sullivan's Sports Bar
|99
|701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Tommy's Bar and Grill
|100
|1203 B Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Level III Upstairs bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Taqueria El Guero Mobile Food
|100
|116 Rader Dr. Antioch, TN 37013
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Embassy Suites Main Kitchen
|100
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|The Reserve Pool
|96
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Charleston Hall Pool
|94
|351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Level III Downstairs Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Pizza Hut
|100
|812 Nissan Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2
|97
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Lapetite Academy Food Service
|99
|342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Lapetite Academy
|Approval
|342 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Routine
|9/17/2024
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|98
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Sullivan's Sports Bar Auxiliary
|100
|701 President Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Copperfield Pool
|90
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Rancho Cantina 2
|99
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
