Weather 9-24-25-2024 Rain, Storms, Cooler Temps

Much-needed rain continues throughout Tennessee the next 48 hours. A chance of strong storms this afternoon and again tomorrow afternoon are possible. Some isolated severe storms are possible.
We are also watching soon-to-be named Helene in the Carribean. This storm is projected to become a powerful hurricane very quickly. Right now forecasters have this making landfall sometime late Thursday night and early Friday morning as a major hurricane somewhere on the Florida Panhandle. Where this makes landfall will impact what our weekend will be. It could be windy with isolated storms to windy with torrential tropical rains. We will continue to monitor.
