Health Inspections: Rutherford County Tattoo Studios July 25, 2024

These are the health scores for tattoo studios for July 16-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores

Establishment NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Annuit Coeptis Tattoo1001932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine7/25/2024
Skin Ph100447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine7/24/2024
Vintage Gypsy Beauty100507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine7/24/2024
Icon Body Piercing100115 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine7/19/2024
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine7/19/2024
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio1001511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine7/18/2024
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio100423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine7/18/2024
Craft Brow Tattoo Studio100120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine7/18/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

