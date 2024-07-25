Health Inspections: Rutherford County Tattoo Studios July 25, 2024

These are the health scores for tattoo studios for July 16-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Annuit Coeptis Tattoo
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/25/2024
|Skin Ph
|100
|447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/24/2024
|Vintage Gypsy Beauty
|100
|507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/24/2024
|Icon Body Piercing
|100
|115 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/19/2024
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/19/2024
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/18/2024
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|100
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/18/2024
|Craft Brow Tattoo Studio
|100
|120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/18/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
