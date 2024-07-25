Health Inspections: Rutherford County Tattoo Studios July 25, 2024

These are the health scores for tattoo studios for July 16-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date Annuit Coeptis Tattoo 100 1932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/25/2024 Skin Ph 100 447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/24/2024 Vintage Gypsy Beauty 100 507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/24/2024 Icon Body Piercing 100 115 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/19/2024 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/19/2024 Black Diamond Tattoo Studio 100 1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/18/2024 Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio 100 423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/18/2024 Craft Brow Tattoo Studio 100 120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/18/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

