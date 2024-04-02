Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 2, 2024

These are the health scores for March 26 through April 2, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care
|1450 Sam Davis Rd. STE-145 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | Approval
|Comfort Suites Spa
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 96
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 98
|Best Western Inn
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 88
|Motel 6
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 85
|Firehouse Sub #498
|337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|Five Guys Burger And Fries #1044
|311 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 99
|Burger Republic Big Red Mobile #150
|1140 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|Farmers Family Restaurant
|1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 1, 2024 | 95
|Jasmine Asian Cuisine
|417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 1, 2024 | 97
|Red Lobster 604 BAR
|1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|The Bangkok Thai Cuisine
|315 Robert Rose Dr., STE C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 1, 2024 | 98
|Red Lobster 604
|1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|Jasmine Asian Cuisine Bar
|417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care Food
|1450 Sam Davis Rd., Suite 145 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|Primordial Ink Tattoo Studio
|1948A Old Fort Pkwy., Suite 507 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|Mcdonald's #21377
|1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 94
|Starbucks Coffee #13773
|2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|Toot's West Bar
|4213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|Lucky Ladd Farm Main Kitchen
|4374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|Smoothie King
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy STE F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 98
|Outback Steakhouse #4320
|1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 28, 2024 | 99
|Lucky Ladd Farms
|4374 Rocky Glade Rd. Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 28, 2024 | 99
|Motel Murfreesboro
|1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|Junior's BBQ Mobile
|1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 99
|Outback Steakhouse Bar #4320
|1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|Soul Rock Cafe
|352 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 99
|Taco Station
|1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 96
|BOJANGLES
|5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|Microtel Hotel
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|MUNCH
|810 medical center parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 99
|Cook Out Smyrna
|491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 98
|Curry House
|669 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 97
|Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2
|1932 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|Aunty K's Childcare FE
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|WoodSprings Suites
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|Sabor Latino Restaurante
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 98
|Love Thai Sushi
|1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 97
|Just Love Coffee Fountains
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 98
|Penne Pazze
|1430 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|French Dips and Subs Mobile Food Establishment
|2139 Red Mile Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|Aunty K's Child Care
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | Approval
|Hacienda Los Miranda Mobile
|5021 Highpoint Rd Pleasant View, TN 37146
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 90
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
|149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|Gyro Cafe
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 98
|Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena Mobile
|5428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 94
|Oakland High School Pool
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 96
|La Siesta Restaurant
|1608 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 99
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
|210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 96
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 98
|Sabroso y Punto Mobile Food Establishment
|3638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 83
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|Stones River Country Club Restaurant
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 99
|Party Fowl Murfreesboro LLC
|127 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 97
|Doughy's FMFU
|3214 Grantown Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|Wee Care Daycare FS
|510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|Station Grill
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 99
|Station Grill Bar
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel
|1954 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 67
|Stones River Country Club Lounge
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|Bussin Bowls & Bobba Mobile Food Est
|508 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|Better Days BBQ
|11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna , TN
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 99
|Black Box Ice Cream Shop
|11473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.