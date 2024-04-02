Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 2, 2024

2

These are the health scores for March 26 through April 2, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care
1450 Sam Davis Rd. STE-145 Smyrna, TN 37167
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | Approval
View
Comfort Suites Spa
226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 96
View
Double Tree Hotel Pool
1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 98
View
Best Western Inn
168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 88
View
Motel 6
114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 85
View
Firehouse Sub #498
337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Five Guys Burger And Fries #1044
311 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Nothing Bundt Cakes
811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 99
View
Burger Republic Big Red Mobile #150
1140 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Farmers Family Restaurant
1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 1, 2024 | 95
View
Jasmine Asian Cuisine
417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 1, 2024 | 97
View
Red Lobster 604 BAR
1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
The Bangkok Thai Cuisine
315 Robert Rose Dr., STE C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 1, 2024 | 98
View
Red Lobster 604
1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Jasmine Asian Cuisine Bar
417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care Food
1450 Sam Davis Rd., Suite 145 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Primordial Ink Tattoo Studio
1948A Old Fort Pkwy., Suite 507 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Mcdonald's #21377
1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 94
View
Lucky Ladd Farm Main Kitchen
4374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
Smoothie King
1970 Medical Center Pkwy STE F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 98
View
Outback Steakhouse #4320
1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 28, 2024 | 99
View
Lucky Ladd Farms
4374 Rocky Glade Rd. Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 28, 2024 | 99
View
Motel Murfreesboro
1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
Junior's BBQ Mobile
1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 99
View
Outback Steakhouse Bar #4320
1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
Soul Rock Cafe
352 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 99
View
Taco Station
1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 96
View
BOJANGLES
5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Microtel Hotel
151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
MUNCH
810 medical center parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 99
View
Cook Out Smyrna
491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 98
View
Curry House
669 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 97
View
Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2
1932 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Aunty K's Childcare FE
4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
WoodSprings Suites
157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Sabor Latino Restaurante
291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 98
View
Love Thai Sushi
1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 97
View
Just Love Coffee Fountains
1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 98
View
Penne Pazze
1430 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
French Dips and Subs Mobile Food Establishment
2139 Red Mile Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Aunty K's Child Care
4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | Approval
View
Hacienda Los Miranda Mobile
5021 Highpoint Rd Pleasant View, TN 37146
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 90
View
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Gyro Cafe
291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 98
View
Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena Mobile
5428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 94
View
Oakland High School Pool
Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 96
View
La Siesta Restaurant
1608 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 99
View
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 96
View
MTSU Recreation Center Pool
1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 98
View
Sabroso y Punto Mobile Food Establishment
3638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 83
View
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Stones River Country Club Restaurant
1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 99
View
Party Fowl Murfreesboro LLC
127 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 97
View
Doughy's FMFU
3214 Grantown Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Wee Care Daycare FS
510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Station Grill
1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 99
View
Station Grill Bar
1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel
1954 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 67
View
Stones River Country Club Lounge
1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Bussin Bowls & Bobba Mobile Food Est
508 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Better Days BBQ
11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna , TN
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 99
View
Black Box Ice Cream Shop
11473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

