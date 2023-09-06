Game Preview: Titans Travel to New Orleans to Open 2023 Regular Season

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) open the 2023 season this week with a trip to face the New Orleans Saints (0-0). Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome (73,000) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Sunday’s showdown marks the second all-time season opener between the Titans and Saints franchises and the second in New Orleans. They met in the Crescent City on Sept. 5, 1993, when the Saints won 33-21 over the Oilers in a Sunday night contest.

The Titans head to New Orleans with a two-game winning streak in Week 1 road contests. They won at Cleveland and Denver in 2019 and 2020, respectively, before dropping their last two openers at home in 2021 (Arizona) and 2022 (New York Giants).

THE BROADCAST

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Chris Lewis, analysts Jason McCourty and Ross Tucker, and reporter Amanda Guerra.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer John Ahlers and analyst Brandon Noble have the call.

VRABEL LEADS TITANS INTO 2023