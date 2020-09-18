The Riverdale Warriors are on the road in week 5 to take on Rockvale High School. The Warriors have put together a three game win streak following a week 1 loss.

Riverdale struck first in the night with a touchdown in the first quarter. The rest of the first half would be all Warriors. They ended up with a total of 35 first half points, while their defense held Rockvale to 0.

In the second half, Riverdale would score on the opening drive to increase their lead to 42-0.

Rockvale would get on the board before the end of the game and convert a two point conversion to bring the final to 48-8.

Riverdale keeps their win streak alive as they take down Rockvale tonight. They now are 4-1 on the season.

