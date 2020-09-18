In week 5 of the Tennessee high school football season, the Stewart’s Creek Red Hawks travel to take on LaVergne in an inter-county battle. The Wolverines are looking to get back on track as they have dropped two straight.

Stewart’s Creek enters play 1-2 after falling to Oakland last week.

Stewart’s Creek would start the scoring off with their first possession to make it 7-0. LaVergne would steal some momentum right back though as they would score on a long run to tie the game at 7.

Stewart’s Creek would score on the ensuing kickoff return making it 14-7.

LaVergne would tie the game on a short run late in the second quarter. The game would hit half-time tied at 14.

To start the third quarter, Stewart’s Creek would mishandle the opening kickoff and give the ball to LaVergne. The Wolverines would capitalize on the good field position and score a touchdown to take the lead. However, they would miss the extra point making it 20-14.

The Red Hawks would answer with a drive of their own and scoring a touchdown. They would convert the PAT giving them a 21-20 lead.

Then the Red Hawks would add another touchdown, however they would miss the extra point leaving it a 7 point lead at 27-20.

LaVergne would score on a long run to make things interesting. They would go for a two-point conversion and the lead with about 5 minutes left in the game, however they would be unsuccessful. 27-26 Red Hawks over the Wolverines late in the fourth.

The Red Hawks were unable to run out the game and LaVergne capitalized. The Wolverines would score with under a minute left in the game. They would attempt another two-point conversion but again would be unsuccessful leaving it a 32-27 game.

Stewart’s Creek would drive down the field with seconds remaining in the game, but ultimately would turn the ball over to end it.

LaVergne defeated Stewart’s Creek tonight to put an end to their losing streak. They move to 3-2. The Red Hawks fall to 1-3 after a second straight loss.

