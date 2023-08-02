Food Sales Tax Holiday 2023 – What’s Included, What’s Not

A new three-month-long sales tax holiday on food has begun. It began on August 1, 2023 and continues through Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro-market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Included in this list is baby formula, baby food, frozen meals and more. Not included on the list is tobacco, candy, alcoholic beverages, prepared foods, and restaurant meals.

The following are examples of items that qualify as food or food ingredients if the seller does not prepare them: