Wes Boling Returns as Lead Broadcaster for Belmont Men’s Soccer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont University Athletics announced Tuesday Wes Boling will return as lead broadcaster for Belmont men’s soccer for the 2023 season.

Boling spent the previous four-plus years as the radio voice of Nashville Soccer Club in Major League Soccer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wes Boling back to the Bruin Sports Network team,” associate athletic director Greg Sage said. “Wes is a respected voice in the soccer community; his experience, professionalism and on-point delivery will enhance our productions for ESPN.”

“I am honored to call Belmont soccer matches this season,” Boling said. “Coach (David) Costa leads a vibrant program at a world-class institution that is close to my heart. I can’t wait to broadcast matches this fall.”

Boling returns to the Bruin microphone after commentating Belmont men’s and women’s soccer earlier this decade on the ESPN family of networks and OVC Digital Network.

A communications and public relations industry veteran, the Nashville native and Brentwood Academy product previously worked as a sports reporter/content editor at WVLT-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Boling earned a master’s degree in business administration from Belmont in 2013.

Follow Belmont men’s soccer on social media – @BelmontMSoccer on Twitter, @belmontmsoccer on Instagram and Belmont University Men’s Soccer on Facebook – for complete coverage of the Bruins. Stay up to date with all of Belmont’s athletic programs via the official app of the Belmont Bruins, available both in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Source: Belmont Bruins

MORE SPORTS NEWS