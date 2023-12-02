Final Scores From 2023 Tennessee High School Football State Championship Games

Championship weekend is underway! This article will serve as your destination for final scores and will be updated as results come in so that you can stay in the know on all the action from Chattanooga.

The schedule below is from TSSAA.

1A

McKenzie 7 vs South Pittsburg 14 (Friday, December 1)

2A

Riverside vs East Robertson (Saturday, December 2)

3A

East Nashville 20 vs Alcoa 42

4A

Pearl Cohn vs Upperman (Saturday, December 2)

5A

Page 19 vs Knoxville West 24 (Friday, December 1)

6A

Oakland vs Houston (Saturday, December 2)

Division II

A

Friendship Christian 28 MTCS 13

AA

CPA 35 vs Boyd Buchanan 13

AAA

Baylor 28 vs McCallie 34