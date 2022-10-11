Tuesday, October 11, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEventsExperience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the...
EventsFeaturedKids & FamilyLocal LivingNashvilleThings to Do

Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
0

For 16 nights in October, you can visit the zoo for its annual Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo takes place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 30 from 5 p – 9 p.

You and your family get to visit the zoo after hours and trick or treat throughout the zoo at 10 treat or trick stations. Because the event is after hours, most of the animals will be sleeping. However, the zoo has a few party animals who stay up late and there will be special animal shows nightly. You can also try the free scary go round rides.

Don’t wait until the last weekend as the zoo becomes more crowded at the end of the month and often sells out. This is a rain or shine event, come prepared for a weather event. Tickets are required for ALL guests, over the age of 2. Tickets are valid for one-time use only. The event is geared for children ages 2 to 12 years old, but after dark, some areas may be scary for young children. Adults are allowed to wear costumes but are asked to avoid scary costumes.

Advance purchase is required due to parking limitation.

  • Fridays – Sundays  |  $21 for everyone ages 2+
  • Mondays – Thursdays  |  $18 for everyone ages 2+
  • Children under age 2 are always free
  • Members save $3 per ticket!

Previous article2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week Six
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.