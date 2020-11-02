Election Day is November 3. This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election

Registered voters can vote at any of the 28 voting centers listed below. Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Voting Center 1 – LaVergne Middle School

382 Stones River Road LaVergne TN 37086

Voting Center 2 – Cedar Grove Elementary School

354 Chaney Rd Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 3 – Rock Springs Elementary School

1000 Waldron Road LaVergne TN 37086

Voting Center 4 – Stewarts Creek Elementary School

200 Red Hawk Parkway Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 5 – Stewartsboro Elementary School

10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 6 – Smyrna Middle School

712 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 7 – Smyrna Elementary School

1001 Sam Davis Road Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 8 – Browns Chapel Elementary School

6128 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 9 – Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion

315 John Rice Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 10 – Blackman United Methodist

4380 Manson Pike Murfreesboro 37219

Voting Center 11 – Leanna Church of Christ

4198 Sulphur Springs Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 12 – Wilson Elementary School

1545 Cut Off Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 13 – Siegel Middle School

355 West Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 14 – Mitchell-Neilson Primary School

1303 Jones Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 15 – Cason Lane Academy

1330 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 16 – Barfield Elementary School

350 Veterans Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128

Voting Center 17 – Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors

311 Butler Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128

Voting Center 18 – Central Magnet School

701 East Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 19 – Hobgood Elementary School

307 Baird Lane South Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 20 – North Boulevard Church of Christ

1112 North Rutherford Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 21 – Sports Com

2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 22 – Lascassas Elementary School

6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085

Voting Center 23 – Milton Church of Christ

12155 Lascassas Pk Milton TN 37118

Voting Center 24 – Kittrell Elementary School

7801 Old Woodbury Pike Readyville TN 37149

Voting Center 25 – Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127

Voting Center 26 – Christiana Middle School

4675 Shelbyville Pike Christiana TN 37037

Voting Center 27 – Rockvale Middle School

6543 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153

Voting Center 28 – Eagleville Community Center

317 Old Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060