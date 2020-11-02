Election Day is November 3. This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election
Resources:
- Sample Ballot
- Presidential Candidates
- U.S. Senate Candidates
- U.S., TN House & TN Senate Seat Election Candidates
- Eagleville, Smyrna & LaVergne Municipal Election Candidates
Registered voters can vote at any of the 28 voting centers listed below. Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Voting Center 1 – LaVergne Middle School
382 Stones River Road LaVergne TN 37086
Voting Center 2 – Cedar Grove Elementary School
354 Chaney Rd Smyrna TN 37167
Voting Center 3 – Rock Springs Elementary School
1000 Waldron Road LaVergne TN 37086
Voting Center 4 – Stewarts Creek Elementary School
200 Red Hawk Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
Voting Center 5 – Stewartsboro Elementary School
10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
Voting Center 6 – Smyrna Middle School
712 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167
Voting Center 7 – Smyrna Elementary School
1001 Sam Davis Road Smyrna TN 37167
Voting Center 8 – Browns Chapel Elementary School
6128 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
Voting Center 9 – Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion
315 John Rice Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
Voting Center 10 – Blackman United Methodist
4380 Manson Pike Murfreesboro 37219
Voting Center 11 – Leanna Church of Christ
4198 Sulphur Springs Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
Voting Center 12 – Wilson Elementary School
1545 Cut Off Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
Voting Center 13 – Siegel Middle School
355 West Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
Voting Center 14 – Mitchell-Neilson Primary School
1303 Jones Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
Voting Center 15 – Cason Lane Academy
1330 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
Voting Center 16 – Barfield Elementary School
350 Veterans Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
Voting Center 17 – Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors
311 Butler Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
Voting Center 18 – Central Magnet School
701 East Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
Voting Center 19 – Hobgood Elementary School
307 Baird Lane South Murfreesboro TN 37130
Voting Center 20 – North Boulevard Church of Christ
1112 North Rutherford Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
Voting Center 21 – Sports Com
2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
Voting Center 22 – Lascassas Elementary School
6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
Voting Center 23 – Milton Church of Christ
12155 Lascassas Pk Milton TN 37118
Voting Center 24 – Kittrell Elementary School
7801 Old Woodbury Pike Readyville TN 37149
Voting Center 25 – Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127
Voting Center 26 – Christiana Middle School
4675 Shelbyville Pike Christiana TN 37037
Voting Center 27 – Rockvale Middle School
6543 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
Voting Center 28 – Eagleville Community Center
317 Old Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060