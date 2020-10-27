Early voting is underway. Registered voters can vote Monday – Saturday now until Oct 29th or on Election Day, which is November 3rd.

Voters in Rutherford County are voting in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election. Not sure who’s on the ballot? Today, we highlight candidates for U.S. House of Representatives District 4, TN House of Representatives District 34, 37 and 48 and TN Senate District 14. Click here for a sample ballot.

Click here for a list of early voting locations.

U.S. House of Representative District 4

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Scott DesJarlais (R)

Christopher Hale (D)

TN Senate District 14

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Shane Reeves (R)

Chase Clemons (D)

TN House of Representative District 34

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Tim Rudd (R)

Mary R. Vaughn (D)

TN House of Representatives District 37

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Charlie Baum (R)

Mariah N. Phillips (D)

TN House of Representatives District 48

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Bryan Terry (R)

Matt Ferry (D)

Early Voting Information: