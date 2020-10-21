Early voting is underway. Registered voters can vote Monday – Saturday now until Oct 29th or on Election Day, which is November 3rd.
Voters in Rutherford County are voting in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election. Click here for a sample ballot.
Click here for a list of early voting locations.
U.S. Senate Election
(Voters choose 1 from the following)
Click on the name of the candidate for more information.
Bill Hagerty (R)
Marquita Bradshaw (D)
Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr (I)
Jeffrey Alan Grunau (I)
Ronnie Henley (I)
G. Dean Hill (I)
Steven J. Hooper (I)
Aaron James (I)
Elizabeth McLeod (I)
Eric William Stansberry (I)
Early Voting Information:
- Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. Any registered voter may vote at any one of the eight early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.
- All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered online or by mail
must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.Reminders
- Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)
- Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)