Lt Col Jacob Redmond McClenny, age 100 passed away October 19, 2020. He was a native of Texas and was preceded in death by his parents, Silas Milton McClenny and Susie Mae McClenny; first wife, Vera McClenny and second wife, Bertha McClenny.

Mr. McClenny was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ and a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He piloted B-17 Bombers and flew 23 missions over Germany. After his Miltary career he worked for Lockheed Aeronautics in Marietta as a Inspector. Mr. McClenny taught Heating and Air at a technical college in Marietta.

He is survived by his daughter, Wanda Harrison; grandchildren, Rick Adams and wife Barbara of Hermitage, Bill Dunn and wife Lisa of Murfreesboro, Mike Anderson and wife Beth of Smithville, Sandra Woodams and husband Dennis of Florida, Victoria Simmons and husband Aaron of Virginia, Savannah Coker and husband Darek of Germany, 8 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday 12 Noon until funeral service at 2:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Joe Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com