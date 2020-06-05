The Tennessee Department of Health has compiled a list of any Nursing Homes, Assisted Care Living Facilities, and Residential Homes for the Aged which are licensed by the Tennessee Department of Health and have had two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff within 2 incubation periods (or 28 days).

Gov. Lee and the Unified Command implemented a plan to require all long-term care residents and staff to receive COVID-19 testing, announced a May 29 press release. Under new rules from the Department of Health, all nursing home residents and staff must be tested by June 30, 2020.

Cases will be attributed to the facility or setting where the patient was located five (5) days prior to symptom onset date or specimen collection date (if asymptomatic).

In Rutherford County, two long term care facilities are listed (as of June 5):

Boulevard Terrace Health and Rehabilitation: 50 cases and 15 deaths

Stones River Manor Inc: 2 cases and 0 deaths

Below is the complete list from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Those with an asterisk (*) indicate no new cases have been identified in a 28-day period from the last date of exposure to a positive case. Cluster is considered closed.

Last update: June 5, 2020

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.