The Tennessee Department of Health has compiled a list of any Nursing Homes, Assisted Care Living Facilities, and Residential Homes for the Aged which are licensed by the Tennessee Department of Health and have had two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff within 2 incubation periods (or 28 days).
Gov. Lee and the Unified Command implemented a plan to require all long-term care residents and staff to receive COVID-19 testing, announced a May 29 press release. Under new rules from the Department of Health, all nursing home residents and staff must be tested by June 30, 2020.
Cases will be attributed to the facility or setting where the patient was located five (5) days prior to symptom onset date or specimen collection date (if asymptomatic).
Rutherford County Coronavirus Cases
Total Coronavirus Case Count in TN
In Rutherford County, two long term care facilities are listed (as of June 5):
Boulevard Terrace Health and Rehabilitation: 50 cases and 15 deaths
Stones River Manor Inc: 2 cases and 0 deaths
Below is the complete list from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Those with an asterisk (*) indicate no new cases have been identified in a 28-day period from the last date of exposure to a positive case. Cluster is considered closed.
Last update: June 5, 2020
|Facility Name
|Facility City
|Facility County
|Total Number of Cases
|Total Number of Deaths
|AHC Applingwood
|Cordova
|SHELBY
|4
|0
|AHC Covington Care
|Covington
|TIPTON
|2
|0
|AHC Cumberland
|Nashville
|DAVIDSON
|5
|0
|AHC Dyersburg
|Dyersburg
|DYER
|1
|0
|AHC Forest Cove*
|Jackson
|MADISON
|14
|1
|AHC Savannah
|Savannah
|HARDIN
|6
|0
|Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center*
|Alamo
|CROCKETT
|3
|0
|Allen Morgan Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|10
|0
|Allenbrooke Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|32
|0
|Assisted Living at Trezevant
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|2
|0
|Ave Maria Home
|Bartlett
|SHELBY
|9
|0
|Ave Maria Home Assisted Living
|Bartlett
|SHELBY
|13
|0
|Bailey Park Community Living Center*
|Humboldt
|GIBSON
|7
|0
|Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|Bells
|CROCKETT
|11
|3
|Belmont Village
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|2
|0
|Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC
|Nashville
|DAVIDSON
|38
|2
|Bledsoe County Nursing Home
|Pikeville
|BLEDSOE
|2
|0
|Boulevard Terrace Health and Rehabilitation
|Murfreesboro
|RUTHERFORD
|50
|15
|Bradley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
|Cleveland
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|Carriage Court of Memphis*
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|8
|4
|Christian Care of Memphis
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|28
|1
|Collierville Nursing and Rehabilitation LLC
|Collierville
|SHELBY
|3
|0
|Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing
|Madison
|DAVIDSON
|2
|0
|Dominion Senior Living of Bristol
|Bristol
|SULLIVAN
|2
|0
|Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City*
|Johnson City
|WASHINGTON
|2
|0
|Dominion Senior Living of Sevierville
|Sevierville
|SEVIER
|2
|0
|Elmcroft of Brentwood
|Brentwood
|DAVIDSON
|2
|0
|Elmcroft of Lebanon
|Lebanon
|WILSON
|35
|6
|Fountains of Franklin*
|Franklin
|WILLIAMSON
|2
|0
|Franklin Manor, an Inspirit Senior Livin Community
|Cowan
|FRANKLIN
|1
|0
|Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC
|Gallatin
|SUMNER
|164
|23
|Grace Healthcare of Cordova
|Cordova
|SHELBY
|8
|1
|Grace HealthCare of Whites Creek
|Whites Creek
|DAVIDSON
|4
|0
|Hardin County Nursing Home
|Savannah
|HARDIN
|3
|2
|Heritage at Irene Woods
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|13
|2
|JB Knowles Home Assisted Living
|Nashville
|DAVIDSON
|41
|3
|Lakebridge A Waters Community
|Johnson City
|WASHINGTON
|3
|0
|Life Care Center of Athens
|Athens
|MCMINN
|129
|14
|Life Care Center of Hickory Woods
|Antioch
|DAVIDSON
|9
|0
|Life Care Center of Rhea County
|Dayton
|RHEA
|2
|0
|McKendree Village
|Hermitage
|DAVIDSON
|2
|0
|Memphis Jewish Home
|Cordova
|SHELBY
|4
|0
|Millington Healthcare Center
|Millington
|SHELBY
|5
|0
|Morning Pointe of Brentwood
|Brentwood
|WILLIAMSON
|4
|0
|Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC
|Nashville
|DAVIDSON
|9
|1
|Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux
|Nashville
|DAVIDSON
|47
|6
|NHC Healthcare Dickson*
|Dickson
|DICKSON
|2
|0
|NHC Healthcare Franklin*
|Franklin
|WILLIAMSON
|35
|5
|NHC Healthcare Milan*
|Milan
|GIBSON
|3
|0
|NHC Healthcare Sequatchie
|Dunlap
|SEQUATCHIE
|2
|0
|NHC Place at Cool Springs*
|Franklin
|WILLIAMSON
|2
|0
|NHC Place Sumner
|Gallatin
|SUMNER
|5
|1
|Northpark Village Senior Living
|Madison
|DAVIDSON
|2
|0
|Park Place Retirement Community*
|Hendersonville
|SUMNER
|2
|0
|Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|74
|11
|Quince Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|73
|19
|Rainbow Rehab and Healthcare
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|2
|0
|Reelfoot Manor Health and Rehab*
|Tiptonville
|LAKE
|2
|0
|Signature Health of Portland Rehab and Wellness Center
|Portland
|SUMNER
|4
|0
|Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County*
|Cookeville
|PUTNAM
|51
|5
|Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester
|Winchester
|FRANKLIN
|3
|0
|Springfield Heights Assisted Living Facility
|Springfield
|ROBERTSON
|38
|4
|Stones River Manor Inc.
|Murfreesboro
|RUTHERFORD
|2
|0
|Sycamore Place Alzheimer’s Special Care Center
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|3
|0
|The Ethridge House
|Union City
|OBION
|15
|0
|The Farms at Puryear
|Puryear
|HENRY
|13
|0
|The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|93
|7
|The King’s Daughters and Sons Home
|Memphis
|SHELBY
|26
|6
|The Village at Germantown
|Germantown
|SHELBY
|21
|5
|The Waters of Gallatin
|Gallatin
|SUMNER
|2
|0
|The White House Assisted Living Facility*
|Lafayette
|MACON
|4
|3
|Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC
|Nashville
|DAVIDSON
|73
|4
|Westmoreland Care and Rehabilitation Center
|Westmoreland
|SUMNER
|8
|0
|Williamsburg Villas*
|Knoxville
|KNOX
|5
|1
|Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation
|Woodbury
|CANNON
|14
|0
|Total
|0
|0
|1327
|155
COVID-19 Information
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.