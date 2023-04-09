Don’t Miss The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta’s Concert ‘From the New World’ This May

Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta’s next 2022-2023 season concert entitled ‘From the New World’ on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:00 pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall (1439 Faulkinberry Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130)

The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta’s concert will feature Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 and the world premiere of the three Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta’s 2023 Composition Competition Winners.

Admission is free and open to the public. This concert is sponsored in part by the Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Click HERE for more information.

For more local events like The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta’s Concert ‘From the New World’ visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/